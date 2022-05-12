Thursday, May 12, 2022
Russell Wilson & Ciara Targeted by PETA for NOT Getting Puppy from Rescue Shelter

By Fisher Jack
Russell & Ciara and doggy
Russell & Ciara and doggy – screenshot

*Russell Wilson and Ciara are being called out by PETA after recently purchasing a dog. On Mother’s Day, the couple welcomed a new puppy to the family named Bronco.

The NFL star and the musician took to social media to announce the new addition to their fam, showing off the adorable, four-legged friend in a sweet Instagram video. “Meet… BRONCO 🐶,” Ciara said of the new dog. “The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :)” Ciara was thrilled about her gift and even thanked her hubby for the surprise, “The sweetest surprise. I love you, baby.”

Russell & Ciara (PETA) - Getty
Russell & Ciara – Getty

While fans loved her new dog post, PETA was just not here for it. Per @tmz_tv, PETA believes it’s abundantly clear that the Wilson family’s new pup is purebred and from a breeder. PETA describes breeders in an unflattering light, stating: “mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out.” PETA continued to take a tackle at the Wilsons who recently secured their $25 million Denver home.

“One, Two Step mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home,” PETA told TMZ, referencing Ciara’s hit song: “1, 2 Step.” They again referenced Ciara’s songs while hitting back, “PETA is calling on the couple to Level Up on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis.”

