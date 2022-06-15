Terrence Howard Calls On Morgan State University Students to Pursue STEM Careers

*Terrence Howard led a discussion about science and STEM at the Morgan State University Institute of Urban Research event for the “Day of Conversation w/Terrence Dashon Howard” on Saturday.

The event allowed students to chop it up with the actor “about the geometry of subatomic particles while building replicated models,” per Black Enterprise.

The outlet writes, “students watched a Lynchpin Drone Stimulator demonstration, and participated in a Lynchpin Design and Construction Lab and a Shape Design and Construction Lab, according to Morgan State University.”

Howard himself is a tech aficionado and inventor. He has applied for over 90 patents, including his design of a Lynchpin Drone, the Baltimore Times reports.

During the Morgan State University event, Howard encouraged students to enter the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) fields.

Dr. Jeffrey Menzise, Associate Professor in the Institute for Urban Research (IUR), School of Graduate Studies at Morgan State University, played a key role in orchestrating the event.

“The overall purpose is to encourage our youth to seriously consider the STEAM fields for their professional and academic pursuits,” said Dr. Menzise. “The main objective of this new center will be to build a pipeline for increasing the numbers of minority students interested in pursuing STEAM professions by way of exposure to fun and exciting STEAM related activities, professionals in the field, and to leverage the face and voice of celebrities like Terrence Howard.”