Pregnant Illinois Woman Allegedly Beheaded by Ex-Boyfriend

*A pregnant Illinois woman was found decapitated outside her apartment in the city of Alton and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested for the heinous crime.

The victim, a white woman named Liese Dodd, 22, reportedly had an on-and-off two-year relationship with a 22-year-old Black man named Deundrea Holloway. Dodd’s mother Heidi Noel said he is not the father of the unborn child.

Last week, Dodd’s family was planning her baby shower. Now, they’re planning the woman’s funeral.

“We were planning her baby shower for the end of this month,” Noel told KMOV. “I had just sent out invitations the prior Saturday for the baby shower. We were just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby.

OTHER NEWS: Kandi Klaps Back! SLAMS Marlo Hampton For Calling Her A ‘Hoe’ | WATCH

embed

“She wasn’t set on a name yet. [She] said “my little bean”. So, we essentially were calling the baby “baby bean”,” she shared.

Holloway has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide to an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and concealment of a homicide death, per Daily Mail. He is being held in jail on a $2,000,000 bond.

As reported by PEOPLE, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido called Holloway “a monster” in an emotional video posted to Facebook.

“It’s abominable,” he said. “It is completely terrible what happened to her.”

Dodd was due to deliver her first child in July. It was Dodd’s mother who found her decapitated body. Authorities said the woman’s head was found in a nearby dumpster.

“She was just a bright light that cared for everyone,” Noel told KMOV “She had a big heart. She’d do anything for anyone. She’d go out of her way to help people.”

She added, “I just wish she would’ve known how loved she was. That she wouldn’t have ever been alone, [and] that she could’ve gotten out of this relationship and had a full life.”