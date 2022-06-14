Tisha Campbell ‘Worked Really Hard To Reconnect’ with Martin After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit | Video

*Tisha Campbell is speaking out about how she and Martin Lawrence were able to mend their relationship after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in the 90s.

In the 1997 lawsuit, per Revolt, Campbell accused Lawrence of “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats.”

Campbell was absent for most of season 5 and HBO Studios ultimately settled the case with the actress. “However, precautions were still taken so she didn’t have to film with her on-screen husband during the two-part series finale,” per The Jasmine Brand.

Campbell now says she and Martin “worked really hard to reconnect and forgive.” Her remarks come ahead of the 30 Anniversary reunion special with the “Martin” cast that is set to air this month on BET+.

READ MORE: ‘Martin’ Cast Reunite for 30th Reunion Special, Pay Tribute to Tommy Ford | Watch Trailer

#TishaCampbell on how she & #MartinLawrence were able to get back on track after filing lawsuit against him years ago (🎥 @cbsmornings) pic.twitter.com/qFvgUwcToM — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 13, 2022

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” Campbell shared with Gayle King during an appearance on “CBS Mornings.” “And so we concentrated mostly on that.”

Lawrence previously addressed Campbell’s sexual harassment claims in a 2020 interview and noted that he has nothing but love for his former co-star.

“I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always nothing but love,” he said. “I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

When King asked Campbell how she and Martin got along during the reunion taping, she explained “We were finishing each other’s sentences. We were joking. We were laughing. It was like being on set again,” she said of the reunion taping.

Campbell continued, “I am the happiest I have ever been in my life. It was a combination of the new found freedom in my life and COVID isolation. I really had to sit with myself and my children. It was that whole time where I got to rediscover who I was because I’ve been paying bills since I was five years old.”

She added: “I learned that I’m super intelligent and resilient and I was a really good role model for my kids. I took being married very seriously, I took being a mother very seriously and at this point it’s really about ‘who am I?’ and discovering who I am and everything that you go through, it’s like a beautiful devastation,” she explained.

“You gonna learn something, something really interesting about yourself. Sometimes things come in a really complicated, interesting, ugly, gift. It’s wrapped in a very strange package and I just learned so much about myself and I really am the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I really do like myself!,” Campbell said.

The cast of “Martin” reunited earlier this year to tape the 30th anniversary special that will air Hune 16 on BET+.

The trailer features series stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and they pay tribute to late co-star Tommy Ford, who died in 2016.

Check out the trailer below.