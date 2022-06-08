‘Martin’ Cast Reunite for 30th Reunion Special, Pay Tribute to Tommy Ford | Watch Trailer

*The cast of “Martin” reunited earlier this year to tape the 30th anniversary special that will air this month on BET+.

The trailer features series stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II, and they pay tribute to late co-star Tommy Ford, who died in 2016.

Here’s more about the reunion special per EW:

Hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion is a 90-minute special that takes fans back to the iconic living room set and reunites the original cast to celebrate the show’s five season-long history. The stars will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments and what it was like filming the groundbreaking series, and the special will also feature musical performances and drop-ins from celebrity superfans like Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Le’Andria Johnson, Reginald Ballard, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, and Sean Lampkin.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence previously said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Meanwhile, Tisha and Arnold have shot down any hope of a “Martin” reboot series.

Campbell and Arnold previously appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” and said it is unlikely that the beloved comedy will make a return to the small screen.

“It’s something that we wanted to happen,” Arnold said. “It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.”

She added that “a show can never be a reboot without the original cast.”

“Tommy is no longer with us… This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone,” Arnold said.

“Martin: The Reunion” premieres June 16 on BET+.

Watch the trailer below.