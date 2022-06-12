Floyd Mayweather Brought to Tears – He was Overcome with Emotion At Boxing Hall of Fame Induction | WATCH

*Congratulations to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.! He has officially been inducted into the Hall of Fame and during his big speech, he broke into “tears of joy,” giving thanks to his father and family.

The 50-0 legend was joined by fellow boxing Hall of Fame inductees for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Joining Floyd in the class of 2021 were Laila Ali, Andre Ward, Wladimir Klitschko, and many more.

As you know, Floyd has won every single belt in his 45-year career, which includes five divisions; ie: super-featherweight all the way to light-middleweight. And last night’s HOF induction was another big win for the undefeated champ.

However, this time was a little different as the new Hall of Famer broke into tears speaking on his career-encompassing victory. Fighting back the tears, Floyd said, “I said that I wouldn’t cry. This is unbelievable. This is one of the best days of my life.” As Floyd gets emotional, Laila Ali walks up to give him a napkin and continues to thank his HOF classmates, father and family.

