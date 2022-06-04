Teen Arrested – He Allegedly Threatened to Kill Sheriff Over Young Thug Arrest | VIDEO

*We knew #YoungThug ’s fan base was strong, but we didn’t know they got down like this!

An 18-year-old Georgia man is reportedly facing nearly 24 felony charges for threatening to kill the Fulton County Sheriff.

According to @fox5atlanta, Quartavius Mender was arrested on May 26th after he allegedly made multiple death threats to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat over the arrest of Thugger and other members of #YSL. Mender reportedly made the threats in various comments on Instagram, which were discovered by authorities.

Officials say the teen threatened to kill Sheriff Labat, his wife Jackie Labat, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin unless at least one of the YSL defendants was released.

