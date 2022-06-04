Saturday, June 4, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Teen Arrested – He Allegedly Threatened to Kill Sheriff Over Young Thug Arrest | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*We knew #YoungThug’s fan base was strong, but we didn’t know they got down like this!

An 18-year-old Georgia man is reportedly facing nearly 24 felony charges for threatening to kill the Fulton County Sheriff.

According to @fox5atlanta, Quartavius Mender was arrested on May 26th after he allegedly made multiple death threats to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat over the arrest of Thugger and other members of #YSL. Mender reportedly made the threats in various comments on Instagram, which were discovered by authorities.

Officials say the teen threatened to kill Sheriff Labat, his wife Jackie Labat, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin unless at least one of the YSL defendants was released.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kerrion Franklin Finally Shows Love to Father (Kirk Franklin) Now That He’s Out of Lockdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleMarion Barber: Ex-Dallas Cowboys Running Back Dies At 38 | VIDEO
Next articleTikTok Introduces A New Crediting Tool That Favors Black Creators in Collecting Due
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO