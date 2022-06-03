Friday, June 3, 2022
Steve Harvey Reacts to D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique’s Contract Feud

By Ny MaGee
steve harvey on stage

*Steve Harvey has weighed in on the ongoing contractual dispute between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique

The comedian and TV host decided to comment to remarks Mo’Nique made about Hughley and Harvey during a recent stand-up show. 

“Let me just open by saying I could care less than a…about what you think about me because clearly—clearly—I’m not your problem,” Harvey said Wednesday during a “Steve Harvey Morning Show” discussion. “And you know what? Anyone who knows me, who really knows me, can’t even make that statement.”

In case you missed it, Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley are sparring on social media over a contract dispute related to their stand-up show last Saturday night at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

Hughley and Mo took part in The Comedy Explosion, with both claiming over the weekend to be the headliner of the event. It all started when Mo’Nique said she was supposed to co-headline the event with Hughley, but it didn’t work out that way. They have since been going back and forth on social media, with Mo posting a screenshot of the alleged contract she claims that D.L. didn’t honor. 

D.L. responded by sharing his contract and the schedule for The Comedy Explosion line-up. As reported by Vlad TV, he captioned the post, “RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING. BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS✌🏾”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Mo’Nique responded to D.L., writing, “There were some of you who were fooled by the smoke and mirrors of D.L. posting his ‘Deal Memo’ versus his ‘Performance Agreement.’” She added, “If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L.’s. Lol!”

The Oscar-winning actress added, “And, just so you know the promoter already told my team before the show that you didn’t have a signed agreement, that’s why I’m not surprised you’re using a deal memo. That said maybe they lied and you actually have a contract. If so the promoters have put themselves in a terrible position to have more legal action taken against them, beyond malicious concealment for breaking the contract at the last second. That said, D.L. we the people will be waiting for your signed agreement.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

“Her management, whoever he is, simply stated ‘I got this gig, you co-headline.’ I promise you that’s what was told. … And that was incorrect information because D.L. put that contract online,” Harvey said. “He was 100 percent headlining. Co-headlining affects the money. If you’re co-headlining, you’re gonna get the same cash.”

On Wednesday, Mo’Nique shared an hour-long video on Instagram in which she mentions Hughley and Harvey and pushes back against Hughley’s “false narrative” about her stand-up career.

“I’ve never stopped being a stand-up comedian, baby,” she said. “I’ve been out there on that road doing my thing the whole time, so stop trying to put a false narrative out there—that’s Steve Harvey’s big word—stop trying to put a false narrative out there.”

See the full video below which also features Mo’Nique’s husband Sidney Hicks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

