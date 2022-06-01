MTV’s Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Talk Return of ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ | EUR Exclusive Video

*We caught up with MTV stars Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford to dish about season 8 of “Catfish: The TV Show,” which returned following a brief hiatus with all-new episodes on May 31.

Per press release, Schulman and Crawford are back traveling the country, boosted by their boots-on-the-ground powers to track down leads as they dive deep into murky depths to uncover how far catfishing goes in 2022. This new batch of episodes will debut the series’ 200th episode, including a long-awaited special guest appearance from former co-host Max Joseph for the first time in four years.

Check out a sneak peek of season 8 below.

For the majority of season 8, Schulman and Crawford hosted remote episodes due to the COVID outbreak back in 2020. But in the most recent episodes, the Catfish crew are back on the road.

In our exclusive interview below, check out what Nev and Kamie had to say about their favorite past episodes and the show’s impact on pop culture.