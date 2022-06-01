Wednesday, June 1, 2022
‘Boondocks’ Producer Carl Jones Talks New BubbleGoose Ballers NFT | EUR Exclusive Video

By Ny MaGee
iamcarljones
Carl Jones via Instagram (iamcarljones)

*We caught up with legendary animator Carl Jones, producer of the “Boondocks,” to dish about the recent release of his NFT, Bubblegoose Ballers. 

Per press release, Jones is best known for his work as co-executive producer of THE BOONDOCKS, the first Cartoon Network program to win a Peabody Award and be nominated for a NAACP Image Award and executive producer and head writer of Adult Swim’s BLACK DYNAMITE. He has worked on projects for the likes of 50 Cent, Meg Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, Jamie Foxx, Erykah Badu, Tyler the Creator, DC Young Fly,… and many more.

Through Carl’s studio, Martian Blueberry, him and his partner Love Barnett aim to supply the increasing global appetite for diversity and inclusion. Jones recently served as an executive producer on the animated reboot of “Good Times” for Netflix from Fuzzy Door and Norman Lear’s ACT III, and “Young Love” based on the Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love” from HBO Max and Sony.

We caught up with the award-winning content creator to discuss his major leap from TV to NFTS and the inspiration behind the world of his Bubblegoose Ballers. Watch our conversation via the clip above, and check out his Bubblegoose Ballers via the Instagram embeds below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

