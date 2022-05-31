‘Gaslit’ Is A Modern Take On Watergate’ | Watch

The STARZ Original Limited Series “Gaslit,” is a modern take on the Watergate scandal through the long-neglected lens of the lesser-known but no-less-key players involved in the downfall of America’s 37th president – from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing to the ground.

This season Lauren E. Banks plays Janelle Lewis and Patrick Walker plays Frank Wills the security guard who lost his job at the Watergate over the break-in. He struggles with his newfound fame. And in a recent episode Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts) returns to her Arkansas hometown as John Dean (Dan Stevens) testifies in the Senate.

The series shines its light most prominently on Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell (played by Sean Penn). During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines, including “Life,” “People,” “New York,” and “Time,” where her frequent, unfiltered, and impulsive airing of personal views earns her the colloquial title “The Mouth of the South.” Martha enjoys 76% name recognition in American households, second only to Richard Nixon himself, when the Watergate break-in happens. From there, her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat.

“Gaslit” also stars Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

The sereies is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast. It was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering. Matt Ross directed and executive produced. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP and Chad Hamilton served as executive producers under their production banner Esmail Corp. Roberts executive produced under her banner Red Om Films, along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also executive produced. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, consulted on the project. “Gaslit” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for STARZ.

