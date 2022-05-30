*Actress and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox has yet another accolade: a Barbie doll made in her likeness. On Wednesday, toy company Mattel announced its plans to launch the doll made in the likeness of Cox. It is the first time a popular doll resembling a transgender woman has been created.

Mattel stated it worked hand in hand with Cox to design a Barbie that closely matches her style. The doll will have a deep oxblood red tulle gown, silver earrings, heeled boots, and a sparkling silver metallic bodysuit.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox revealed in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

The Tribute Series Barbie was created ahead of her 50th birthday. Apart from Cox, the toy company recently created Tribute Series Barbie dolls for Queen Elizabeth II and Lucille Ball.

Cox’s doll will be available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and MattelCreations.com for $39.99 starting Tuesday (05/31/22).