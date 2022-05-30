Ja Rule Remembers Days He Was Doing ‘Whatever’ to Get by in ‘Origins of Hip-Hop’ Preview Clip | WATCH

*”Origins of Hip-Hop,” a new A&E docuseries where some of the hip-hop big stars will talk about their careers from the past to the present, is out. The stars will also talk about the challenges they faced on their way up. Eve, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Busta Rhymes, Ice-T, and Uncle Luke are some artists whose origins the eight-episode series will explore.

Each of them will narrate the moments that shaped them, the obstacles they surmounted, and the lessons they learned to succeed. Their family members, friends, and collaborators are also interviewed.

A preview clip released by A&E shows Ja Rule, 46, talking of his early years in Queens, New York, reports Urban Hollywood 411. He reflects on doing what it took to get by while his mother struggled to pay the bills.

“She couldn’t really lean on any family for financial help,” Ja Rule says, referring to his mother. “At that moment, I knew that I was willing to do whatever I had to do to help. What I seen at first as a success was drug dealers… and I was like ‘alright, I’m in.'”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jamie Foxx Calls Out So-Called ‘Christians’ for NOT Taking Legislative Action After Shootings

But Ja was determined to get into a music business career. He was inspired by Run-D.M.C.

Produced by Mass Appeal, the series is set for release tonight (May 30) on A&E at 10e/p, beginning with the story of Fat Joe. The rapper talks about how he got signed and how he helped his mom settle her hospital bill (she was paying for her cancer treatment) with the money from his advance.

“I went to tell my mother that I had the deal and she told me she was diagnosed with cancer, same day,” he says, adding that he got a $50,000 advance and spent $35,000-$40,000 on a registered nurse as her mother recovered from the disease.

“We don’t give up on our family, we fight the fight,” the “Lean Back” rapper states.

“Origins of Hip-Hop” is narrated by Nas. It will premiere tonight, May 30 at 10 pm ET/PT. It will then move to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 7 at 10pm ET/PT on A&E.