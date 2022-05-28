Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeHealthSexual Health
News

Six Benefits of Masturbation While in a Relationship | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

sex in relationships
random couple

*A study conducted by Tenga found that most people in relationships masturbate an average of 10 times per month. But they do it a lot less than single people who allegedly masturbate 16 times per month.

“It is important that couples discuss it as often one or both people in the relationship define masturbation as cheating,” Sexologist and author Dr. Nikki Goldstein told Bustle in 2016.

Dr. Goldstein added: “Masturbation in a relationship can be very healthy but to get to that point there needs to be a certain amount of discussion first.”

In a 2019 TENGA Global Self-Pleasure Report, 38% of men and 34% of women said they have lied about their masturbatory habits. Meanwhile, masturbation can be one of the best forms of self-care

OTHER NEWS: Mario Van Peebles & More Added to the Equal Justice Now/EJN Awards

As reported by MadameNoire, below are six benefits of masturbation in a relationship. 

You Sleep Better

The good news is research from the Prime Men’s Medical Center reports that masturbation helps a person fall asleep quicker. And sleeping better makes you less grumpy (and less prone to arguing).

You’re Happier

Orgasms also release oxytocin, which is the bonding hormone, and women actually release oxytocin long after orgasm. So just because you climax on your own doesn’t mean that self-pleasure can’t also help you feel more bonded to a partner.

You Can Guide Your Partner

Masturbating regularly helps you get to know your body better. You can figure out what sort of pressure, speed and other sensations work for you.  

Help Yourself When A Partner Can’t

It’s common in a relationship that one partner wants to have sex more frequently than the other. If that’s you, then masturbation gives you an outlet for that desire when your partner isn’t in the mood. That means you don’t need to resent your partner for keeping you from orgasming.

Naughty Videos Can Inspire You

One of the benefits of masturbation is finding new ideas for your sex life. If you pair masturbation with some adult videos, then you can get new ideas and inspiration from said videos. 

Reduce Orgasm Resentment

Partner sex doesn’t always result in orgasm for women (and we know that’s an understatement). But, sex promotes intimacy and is good for a relationship, so when that Big O doesn’t come with it, you can just step into the other room and handle things yourself.

Previous articleAtlanta Mayor Launches Midnight Basketball League to Curb Crime | WATCH
Next articleWATCH Squeegee Workers Assault Driver at Busy Baltimore Intersection
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO