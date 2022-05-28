Six Benefits of Masturbation While in a Relationship | VIDEO

*A study conducted by Tenga found that most people in relationships masturbate an average of 10 times per month. But they do it a lot less than single people who allegedly masturbate 16 times per month.

“It is important that couples discuss it as often one or both people in the relationship define masturbation as cheating,” Sexologist and author Dr. Nikki Goldstein told Bustle in 2016.

Dr. Goldstein added: “Masturbation in a relationship can be very healthy but to get to that point there needs to be a certain amount of discussion first.”

In a 2019 TENGA Global Self-Pleasure Report, 38% of men and 34% of women said they have lied about their masturbatory habits. Meanwhile, masturbation can be one of the best forms of self-care.

As reported by MadameNoire, below are six benefits of masturbation in a relationship.

You Sleep Better

The good news is research from the Prime Men’s Medical Center reports that masturbation helps a person fall asleep quicker. And sleeping better makes you less grumpy (and less prone to arguing).

You’re Happier

Orgasms also release oxytocin, which is the bonding hormone, and women actually release oxytocin long after orgasm. So just because you climax on your own doesn’t mean that self-pleasure can’t also help you feel more bonded to a partner.

You Can Guide Your Partner

Masturbating regularly helps you get to know your body better. You can figure out what sort of pressure, speed and other sensations work for you.

Help Yourself When A Partner Can’t

It’s common in a relationship that one partner wants to have sex more frequently than the other. If that’s you, then masturbation gives you an outlet for that desire when your partner isn’t in the mood. That means you don’t need to resent your partner for keeping you from orgasming.

Naughty Videos Can Inspire You

One of the benefits of masturbation is finding new ideas for your sex life. If you pair masturbation with some adult videos, then you can get new ideas and inspiration from said videos.

Reduce Orgasm Resentment

Partner sex doesn’t always result in orgasm for women (and we know that’s an understatement). But, sex promotes intimacy and is good for a relationship, so when that Big O doesn’t come with it, you can just step into the other room and handle things yourself.