Mario Van Peebles & More Added to the Equal Justice Now/EJN Awards

By Fisher Jack
Mario Van Peebles (screenshot)
*LOS ANGELES, CA, US — The non-profit social welfare organization Equal Justice Now (EJN) is announcing additional honorees for The 2nd Annual Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards, taking place on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the LAX Marriott in Los Angeles, CA. 

Included in this year’s notable list of honorees will be Mario Van Peebles (actor & director), whose late father Melvin Van Peebles (actor, filmmaker, playwright, novelist, & composer) will also be honored posthumously for his activism through his work.

Additionally, EJN will honor Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey (rapper, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and founder of Think Watts Foundation),  Gilbert Cedillo (Los Angeles City Councilmember and Chairman of the Committee on Immigrant Affairs, Civil Rights and Equity), Bakari Sellers (attorney, activist, author, and CNN political analyst), and Charlie Rocket (social media personality & founder Of Dream Machine Foundation).

The honorees announced today will be joining Kiesha Nix (vice-president of charitable affairs and first Black female vice president of the Los Angeles Lakers organization); and former Congresswoman Diane Watson (former state senator, ambassador, former congresswoman, and the first African American woman in the California State Senate). EJN has selected these honorees due to their work in philanthropy and advancing justice and human rights.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Christian Cooper: Black Central Park Bird-watcher Gets His Own Nat Geo TV Show

EJN - Equal Justice Now Awards - promo
Daytime Emmy Award and two-time NAACP Image Award winner and comedian Loni Love will host this year’s awards ceremony. Houston musician, artist, and activist Mi$fit will open the show with a song and music video entitled “Better Days,” written especially for the organization. DJ Carisma (Real 92.3’s Music Director/ Mixshow Coordinator and “Female DJ of the Year” at the 2015 & 2016 Global Spin Awards) will be providing the music for the event in addition to a special performance by Jayrah Gibson (singer, songwriter, and producer for BTS, OXO, etc.). Presenters include Tai Savet (Love & Listings and Agents of LA) and L.A. Buck (iHeart Radio & NAAB Radio).

The Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards are named for internationally recognized equal rights attorney Benjamin Crump. He served as counsel on cases such as George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown. Mr. Crump is a significant collaborator with Equal Justice Now.

Past honorees include Darrell D. Miller Esq., Jemele Hill, Judge Greg Mathis, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Willard Jackson. First premiering in 2019, this year’s event will be the organization’s second ceremony after postponing in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Crump
Equal Justice Now is a non-profit social welfare organization focused on common sense police reform, ending systemic racism, and preventing voter suppression. The organization presents awards to honor notable public figures whose efforts serve to advance the cause of equality, ensure justice, and protect the civil rights of all Americans.

Interested parties may make donations on the MyCuttTV app on Android or iOS.

For tickets to this free event, please RSVP to [email protected].

About LAJ & Associates
LAJ is the premier public relations and special events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ holds over 25 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns and special event producers. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.
source: Lynn Allen Jeter & Assoc.

