Friday, May 27, 2022
Kanye West Loses Another Attorney in Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

By Ny MaGee
Kim Kardashian - Kanye West
*Kanye West has lost a fourth attorney in his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast Samantha Spector has filed to withdraw from the case.

Here’s more from the report:

In the filing, Spector says there has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. Interestingly, there is not a lot more information as to why Kanye is losing his premiere lawyer, except the case will be handled by one of his other lawyers…for now. The person listed in the documents is an out of the state attorney from Pennsylvania that is not a divorce attorney. As we reported, Kanye hired Spector after complaining that the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was keeping his children from him.

READ MORE: Kanye West Takes His Kids to School in a Fire Truck | VIDEO

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of “The Kardashian’s” on Hulu, Kim explained that she wants Ye to have an active role in their kids’ lives, no matter the challenges that she and the rapper may have with each other, PEOPLE reports.

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” she said in a confessional.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

“You have to just be there for them,” she previously said about her children following her separation from Kanye. “No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

