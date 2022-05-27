Kanye West Loses Another Attorney in Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

*Kanye West has lost a fourth attorney in his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast Samantha Spector has filed to withdraw from the case.

Here’s more from the report:

In the filing, Spector says there has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. Interestingly, there is not a lot more information as to why Kanye is losing his premiere lawyer, except the case will be handled by one of his other lawyers…for now. The person listed in the documents is an out of the state attorney from Pennsylvania that is not a divorce attorney. As we reported, Kanye hired Spector after complaining that the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was keeping his children from him.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of “The Kardashian’s” on Hulu, Kim explained that she wants Ye to have an active role in their kids’ lives, no matter the challenges that she and the rapper may have with each other, PEOPLE reports.

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” she said in a confessional.