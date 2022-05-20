Kanye West Takes His Kids to School in a Fire Truck | VIDEO

*In the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” fans get a glimpse of Kanye West’s softer side as he spends quality time with his children.

In the clip below, West enlists two firemen from the Hollywood Fire Department to give his children North West, 8, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm a lift to school in a fire truck.

“I think sometimes people are kinda bashful to be super-dads,” Ye explains in the clip. “Everyone wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you gotta wear the fire hat. Sometimes you gotta wear the Easter Bunny costume.”

Ye took the kids to school in a fire truck! 🤍

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashain says in the episode that she wants their kids around their father no matter the challenges that she and the rapper may have with each other, PEOPLE reports

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” she said in a confessional.