Jodi Foster Tapped to Star in ‘True Detective’ Season 4 on HBO

*We reported previously that HBO is reviving “True Detective” with Barry Jenkins attached to exec produce the anthology.

Now comes word that veteran actress Jodi Foster will lead the fourth season titled “True Detective: Night Country.”

Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, according to Deadline. She will also exec produce the project from director Issa López.

Season 4 of the hit crime drama is currently in development, according to THR. Per the report, Anonymous Content will once again produce the series with Jenkins serving as exec produce via his Pastel banner. The company’s Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak are also on board as EPs.

HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys told THR in February that “we’ve been developing various ideas” for the franchise.

READ MORE: HBO Taps Barry Jenkins to EP ‘True Detective’ Season 4

Here’s more from Deadline:

The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who starred together in season one, are expected to return as executive producers of the Emmy-winning show.

Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series, is stepping back for season 4 as Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid, Secondary Effects) has been tapped to pen a script for a new season dubbed “True Detective: Night Country.” Per the report, Lopez will direct the pilot in addition to serving as an exec producer.

Pizzolatto is not expected to be involved in the fourth season but will likely be credited as an exec producer, per the report.

The series first aired in 2014 starring Harrelson and McConaughey, who would go on to EP the follow-up seasons.

Colin Ferrell led season 2 in 2015 and Mahershala Ali starred in the dynamic third season that aired in 2019.