HBO Taps Barry Jenkins to EP ‘True Detective’ Season 4

*HBO is said to be reviving “True Detective” with Barry Jenkins attached to exec produce the anthology.

Season 4 of the hit crime drama is currently in development, according to THR. Per the report, Anonymous Content will once again produce the series with Jenkins serving as exec produce via his Pastel banner. The company’s Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak are also on board as EPs.

HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys told THR in February that “we’ve been developing various ideas” for the franchise.

Season one stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are expected to return as executive producers of the Emmy-winning show.

Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series, is stepping back for season 4 as Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid, Secondary Effects) has been tapped to pen a script for a new season dubbed “True Detective: Night Country.” Per the report, Lopez will direct the pilot in addition to serving as an exec producer.

Pizzolatto is not expected to be involved in the fourth season but will likely be credited as an exec producer, per the report.

The series first aired in 2014 starring Harrelson and McConaughey, who would go on to EP the follow-up seasons.

Colin Ferrell led season 2 in 2015 and Mahershala Ali starred in the dynamic third season that aired in 2019.