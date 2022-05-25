Two Uvalde Funeral Homes Won’t Charge Families of Texas School Massacre

*As many families in the Uvalde, TX area mourn the loss of their loved ones after the tragic shooting that took place Tuesday at #RobbElementarySchool, two local funeral homes share that they will not be charging the families of the victims that unfortunately lost their lives.

According to @nbcnews, Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary both announced that they will not be charging the families of the victims, as they offer their services.

Hillcrest said in a statement, “We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need.” Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary also said, “not one family will be charged for our services.”

While speaking about the tragedy on their Facebook account, Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary also said: “For over 60 years, we have supported Uvalde and beyond. Today, our resolve is stronger than ever. We are here for the people of Uvalde, and our professionals are currently at Robb Elementary assisting law enforcement. As the situation develops and we have the opportunity to assist our community, not one family will be charged for our services.”

