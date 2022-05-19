Thursday, May 19, 2022
Man Loses Half His Body in Freak Forklift Accident | Video/Photos

By Ny MaGee
*Loren Schauers lost half his body in 2019 after he became pinned under a four-ton vehicle at a worksite in Wilsall, Montana.

Schauers, 20, underwent a hemicorperectomy that required the removal of his legs, genitalia, urinary system, pelvic bones, anus, and rectum, New York Post reports. Schauers’ right arm was also amputated.

Three years later, Schauers is opening up about his life and journey since the freak accident in a recent YouTube video

“It’s not anyone else’s fault that my pain exists,” he stated. “I’m not going to sit here and wallow and freak out on the whole world. I’m still going to try to be as jolly as I can, even though I’m sitting here dying in pain at times.”

Schauers’ accident occurred in September 2019 while he was working on a construction site.

Here’s more from The Post:

He was driving a forklift over a highway bridge outside of Wilsall when cars started illegally passing him on the one-lane structure, according to SWNS (South West News Service). As one car passed him, Schauers veered too close to the bridge edge and the ground crumbled beneath him. He attempted to jump from the falling forklift but his leg got trapped by the seatbelt, swinging him from the machinery as it plummeted 50 feet down a steep hill. The forklift rolled three times down the hill before it landed on top of Schauers, crushing his body.

“I was conscious the whole time. My eyes were wide open and I saw the forklift come down and land on my hips and my right forearm,” he told SWNS in 2020.

“I remember looking to my right with the forklift on top of my body and there was big, old piece of muscle from my arm just lying on the ground next to me. It had just blown apart instantly from the impact,” he recalled.

Schauers was dating girlfriend Sabia Reiche, 23, for over a year at the time of the accident. They have since married and Reiche is her husband’s primary caregiver. The couple often turns to YouTube to unpack some of the struggles they face but refuse to address questions about their sex life.

“A question we get repeatedly is, ‘How do we have sex and how do we become intimate?’” Reiche stated in a recent YouTube video, according to The Daily Star.

“That is a very personal question that we are never going to answer or allude to, as it’s very disrespectful,” she stated. “You wouldn’t ask a random couple on the street how they have sex and just because our life circumstances are different, it doesn’t give people the right to ask.”

Schauers told SWNS that he loves a “very simple life now compared to what it used to be. There’s a lot more laying around than before,” he stated. 

Schauers can not conceive biological children of his own, but he and his wife still want to start a family. 

“We want to travel the world first and then have some kids and teach them to be better people than we are, so a pretty simplistic life,” he said. “My best advice to anyone going through something like this is that you can’t focus on the things you can’t have and you must live your life to the fullest with what you do have.”

Meet the couple in the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

