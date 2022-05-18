Lil Meech: ‘BMF’ Star Busted for Allegedly Stealing $250K Richard Mille Watch

*Lil Meech, who stars as his incarcerated father (Big Meech) in the 50 Cent created/produced STATZ show “BMF,” was arrested in Miami for Grand Theft after being accused of stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Authorities claim that Meech went to Haimov Jewelers in Miami and used his $80,000 platinum Rolex as a down payment on a Richard Mille. He allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200,000 and didn’t return the watch, which led to his arrest. Cops say that he even tried to trade that watch in for another watch at another jewelry store.

Police said, when they reached Lil Meech and asked the 22-year-old to turn himself in, he hung up the phone.

“So we wrote up a warrant,” said Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega.

Some time before May 14, the warrant was served and on that day Lil Meech turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. All are felonies. His bond was set at $150,000. As of Wednesday, Lil Meech, who lives in Hollywood, Florida, was no longer in jail.

Lil Meech – whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr. – has never spoken publicly about the arrest, but he might have to now after all the commotion it has caused 2 months later.

As noted above, Lil Meech stars in “BMF“ as his father and Black Mafia Family founder Big Meech, and for the second season, the man in charge, Curtis “50 Cent” Javkson, has some big plans. As we previously reported, he announced Mo’Nique as a new addition to the ensemble, after urging Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologize for allegedly “blackballing” her in the past.

Earlier this year, the 50-cent man joked around about Lil Meech over a video of a woman saying the actor smells “musty” and like a “pound of onions.” Meech said the woman was “lying straight thru her teeth feigning for a picture.”

“@llimeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “She said you smelled like a bag of onions LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”