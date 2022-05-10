Stevie J Apologizes to Estranged Wife Faith Evans in Mother’s Day Post

*Stevie J took to social media on Mother’s Day to apologize to estranged wife Faith Evans over his past antics against her.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” he shared in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram on Sunday. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” he continued.

“I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married,” Stevie added.

“I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust,” he concluded. “Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

The Grammy Award-winning producer filed for divorce from the songstress last November after a three-year marriage.

According to a recent report by The Blast, Stevie J wants a court to order Evans to pay spousal support in their ongoing divorce case. Legal documents show that he wants a monthly payment made to him by Evans and is brazenly requesting the court to not allow her to collect anything from him.

In the filing, Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, confirms the marriage took place on July 17, 2018. However, he’s claiming they “separated” on October 19, 2021. According to reports, Evans claims they’ve been separated since May 29, 2020. Jordan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis of their separation. The couple has no children, so child support is not an issue.

The filing shows that he filled out the box that says “spousal or domestic partner support payable” to “petitioner” (Jordan). Plus, he also marked the spot asking to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to (Faith).”

Meanwhile, Evans has asked the courts to deny Stevie’s request for spousal support, PEOPLE reported. She also wants to keep her assets from before and since their marriage, including “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise and after date of separation.”

Evans is not requesting support from Stevie, according to the report.