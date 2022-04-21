Stevie J Dropped By Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle with Faith Evans

Stevie J has officially been dropped by his legal team amid his divorce from his estranged wife Faith Evans.

As previously reported, per RadarOnline, court documents show that Stevie J’s now-former attorney Kimia Klein of Fox Rothschild LLP filed a motion to no longer represent him. Attorney Klein wrote in the motion that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the two parties and they couldn’t reach a resolution.

“There has been an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship such that a genuine conflict has arisen between Fox and Steven,” said Klein. “Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.”

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the judge granted the attorney’s motion to drop the reality star. Klein explained, “I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven, and that conflicts have risen.”

Stevie J has yet to notify the court of new representation.

Meanwhile, in a report by The Blast, Stevie J is asking a court to order Faith Evans to pay spousal support in their ongoing divorce case. Legal documents show that he wants a monthly payment made to him by Evans and is brazenly requesting the court to not allow her to collect anything from him.

In the filing, Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, confirms the marriage took place on July 17, 2018. However, he’s claiming they “separated” on October 19, 2021. Jordan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis of their separation. The couple has no children, so child support is not an issue.

The filing shows that he filled out the box that says “spousal or domestic partner support payable” to “petitioner” (Jordan). Plus, he also marked the spot asking to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to (Faith).”