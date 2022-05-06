Bodies Recovered of Teens Who Went Missing in Mississippi River | VIDEO

*The body of a 15-year-old boy who jumped into the Mississippi River to save his girlfriend has been found over a week after he went missing.

The boy, identified as Kevin Poole, went into the water to try and rescue 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, as well as her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson on April 23. All three went missing after being swept away, PEOPLE reports.

Wilson’s body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

“Today’s news about the recovery of 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr.’s body from the Mississippi River is absolutely heartbreaking,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote in a statement on Twitter.

One of three bodies recovered this morning in Mississippi River. 15-year-old Kevin Poole was found near Crescent park, 14-year-old and 8-year-old have yet to be found. Kevin tried saving his girlfriend, may the young man rest in peace and may his family now have closure. pic.twitter.com/z3NqD17vPt — Nerdy Addict® (@Nerdy_Addict) May 3, 2022

“No parent should have to endure the tragedy of losing a child. Words can never be enough in such a devastating moment,” Cantrell continued. “​​My thoughts and my prayers are with his family at this time as they will be for some time to come.”

Brandy Wilson’s body was found Thursday evening in the river near the Domino Sugar refinery at Chalmette. Her sister’s body has not yet been recovered.

The body of Brandy Wilson, 14, was pulled from the Mississippi River this afternoon behind the Domino Sugar Factory. >> https://t.co/oUBhL6JXJA pic.twitter.com/Hd2uxonTxp — wdsu (@wdsu) May 6, 2022

The three children went missing on April 23 while visiting a park near the river, WWL-TV reported. Brandy slipped and fell into the water, prompting Poole and Ally to go in and attempt to recuse her. All three were pulled down by the river’s current. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended search and rescue efforts on April 24.

Kevin’s 5-year-old brother was also present in the park and went to find help when the children went into the water, according to the family’s GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

This map shows where the bodies of Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson were found after they fell into the river in Algiers over a week ago. Ally Wilson is still missing >> https://t.co/oUBhL6JXJA pic.twitter.com/rJ1MDt6HkF — wdsu (@wdsu) May 6, 2022

Poole was a student and football player at LB Landry High School in New Orleans and described as “brave” and “selfless.”

“Kevin often dreamed of playing football for an SEC school someday and pursuing a career in coastal management or environmental stewardship,” read a message on the GoFundMe campaign.

“Sadly we lost Kevin around 5 p.m. Saturday,” continued the message, which explained that Brandy, his girlfriend, “slipped and fell.” Then, her little sister “went in after her trying to save her.” In an attempt to help them both, Kevin went into the “turbulent waters…but ended up being swept up in its strong current as well.”