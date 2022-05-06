Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels Reportedly Dead at Age 56

*Kevin Samuels, the self-proclaimed relationship guru known for his problematic rhetoric about Black women, has reportedly died at age 56.

Rumors about his death began circulating on social media Thursday afternoon when the Instagram account for Plug Talk claimed Samuels died from “cardiac arrest.” Several Instagram accounts, Black Twitter, and hundreds of Clubhouse users ran with this unconfirmed report for several hours — with many claiming Samuels was found unresponsive in his home.

Samuels’ rep and family have not yet confirmed that the image consultant is dead but “reliable sources” shared with “REVOLT Black News” that the controversial YouTuber died on May 5. Additionally, Melanie King, a friend of Samuels, said she received “family confirmation” that he has passed away, The Source reports.

In recent weeks, Samuels had been making headlines for his divisive rants about Black women. He caught heat last month for saying women who are age 35+ and unmarried are “leftover”.

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” Samuels said on his podcast, NewsOne reports. “You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you—that you can not be an adjustable six or higher—something is wrong with you. That’s where men automatically come with it. And here’s the thing—when you were between the ages of 22 and 25 and you didn’t want to settle—you were trying to get the CEO, the pilot, the investment banker, you were trying to get flewed out…”

He continued: “Here’s what’s going to happen. If you are a woman 35 plus and you want a man that’s on the same lifestyle level, you’re going to have to share him.”

We are entering a moment in time when the most marginalized are tired of “getting along just to get along” with our oppressors. We’re throwing hands, we’re cursing them out in real time, we’re shaming them for all of the violent things they continue to do. Bring it on. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 5, 2022

Rumors of his death have been met with mixed reactions on social media. Samuels’ fans appear to be heartbroken while his critics are throwing a virtual parade. One Twitter user wrote, “Kevin Samuels called women over 35 leftovers and in less than a week his ass become a bag of bones 😂 🤣Which priestess is responsible? I’m tipping today!”

Another added, “Kevin samuels died WHAT now who are the fatherless niggas going to look up to now.”

A close friend of Kevin Samuels Melanie King has just confirmed he has passed away. May he Rest In Peace. #RIPKevinSamuels #kevinsamuels pic.twitter.com/tO506Vkv9S — Anyways (@Danielrachel124) May 6, 2022

One Twitter user wrote in response to reports about Kevin’s death, “Kevin Samuels was a menace. Nothing about his ideals actually made sense. His audience is made up of men that are so fragile in their masculinity that they think it’s a personality trait to degrade women.. we’re not celebrating his death we’re just not mourning it.”

Another commented, “Men who laughed at the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, whose high-crime was expressing her desire to date out as a Black woman, are telling y’all it’s wrong to be amused at the death of Kevin Samuels. And the sad part is that half of yall are going to fall for it”