Tokyo Toni on Blac Chyna Losing Kardashian Lawsuit: It Wasn’t Fair

*Earlier this week, Blac Chyna lost her defamation case against the Kardashians, and recently @tmz_tv ran into her mom Tokyo Toni to get her thoughts on the whole situation.

When asked if she thought the case was fair, Tokyo made it clear that she didn’t think that it was. She said, “She deserves what she deserves. It was put out, the media was there, they put everything that was said. Like, come on…we just want justice and f***king honesty, that’s it.”

When asked if they don’t raise the money for the appeal through GoFundMe, would they still pursue the appeal, Tokyo reassured that they would still try for an appeal, but also made it clear that the fundraiser is hers, not Chyna’s, but says maybe Chyna’s legal team can get her a GoFundMe.

Despite everything that has happened, Tokyo is hopeful that one day things between her family and the Kardashians would be good. “Let’s put our hands together and say maybe they will do what’s right and handle their business properly,” she said. “Because of the grandbaby, I would love for all of us to one day have a resolve.”

