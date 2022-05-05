Thursday, May 5, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Tokyo Toni on Blac Chyna Losing Kardashian Lawsuit: It Wasn’t Fair

By Fisher Jack
0

Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni

*Earlier this week, Blac Chyna lost her defamation case against the Kardashians, and recently @tmz_tv ran into her mom Tokyo Toni to get her thoughts on the whole situation.

When asked if she thought the case was fair, Tokyo made it clear that she didn’t think that it was. She said, “She deserves what she deserves. It was put out, the media was there, they put everything that was said. Like, come on…we just want justice and f***king honesty, that’s it.”

When asked if they don’t raise the money for the appeal through GoFundMe, would they still pursue the appeal, Tokyo reassured that they would still try for an appeal, but also made it clear that the fundraiser is hers, not Chyna’s, but says maybe Chyna’s legal team can get her a GoFundMe.

Despite everything that has happened, Tokyo is hopeful that one day things between her family and the Kardashians would be good. “Let’s put our hands together and say maybe they will do what’s right and handle their business properly,” she said. “Because of the grandbaby, I would love for all of us to one day have a resolve.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hip-Hop Icon The Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years for Manslaughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleHip-Hop Icon The Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years for Manslaughter
Next articleNicole Ari Parker Joins Recurring Cast for ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO