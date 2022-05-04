Lil Jon Talks New Home-Renovation Show with HGTV

*Lil Jon’s new home improvement series premiered Monday on HGTV, titled “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”

As we previously reported, the show will follow the Atlanta rapper and his co-host Anitra Mecadon as he “offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute,” according to a press release.

“His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality,” adds HGTV.

“I just really fell in love with doing this by putting my house together and pushing the limits of what I could do,” Lil Jon tells The Hollywood Reporter. “In my house, I wanted to create this 100-year-old tequila bar. So I had to find someone to figure out how to make the walls look like concrete that’s crumbling a little bit, like it’s super old. And through working with Anitra, we just figured out that we work really well together, and Anitra’s husband, Adam, was like, ‘Y’all should really do this together for real because y’all work so well together, and y’all both have really good ideas.’ And so we ended up shooting a pilot, and a couple years later, HGTV picked it up.”

Lil Jon wanted to do an incredible renovation and he did it! What was your favorite part of tonight’s #LilJonWantsToDoWhat? pic.twitter.com/OR7MoqJw6m — HGTV (@hgtv) May 3, 2022

“Because he was so creative, he’s naturally good in this world,” Mecadon tells THR of the hip-hop star. “He did his research; he was watching the shows; he was making what we call inspiration boards and taking notes. His wife [Nicole] had a giant binder, and he would send me a barrage of like, ‘I saw this on Etsy.’ ‘I saw this on Pinterest.’ ‘I was here in Morocco.’ ‘I was here in Dubai.’ And I’m going, ‘Oh, my God.’ He has a vision, which is kind of rare.”

According to the report, Lil Jon takes tequila shots with all the homeowners. “

The tequila comes as a peace offering,” he explains. “We go on this journey, and it’s like, ‘Hey, trust us. Let’s do this shot because we are in this together.’ It’s kind of something to break the tension of thinking about what’s about to happen and how much you’re spending and like, ‘Oh, my God, this is Lil Jon in my house — hopefully this is right.’ And we do that every episode — I make it a point that we do a shot before the job, and then right before the reveal as like, ‘We made it to the finish line. Let’s cheers to that.’ And to also thank the homeowners for trusting us with their spaces. You know, who doesn’t wanna do a shot of tequila with me?”

The rapper previously said in a statement: “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

“Lil Jon Wants to Do What? “airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on HGTV.