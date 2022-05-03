Diddy Reportedly Signs Record Deal with Motown

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, has reportedly inked a record deal with Motown Records.

The move comes as Diddy is currently working on his fifth studio album, his first since 2006’s Press Play. As reported by Vibe, no additional details regarding Diddy’s deal with Motown have been released.

By the way, Bad Boy Records is still in business and Diddy’s Motown deal is said to be unrelated to his own label.

Here’s more from Vibe:

In July 2021, P. Diddy revealed that his next album will be titled Off The Grid Vol. 1, and slated its release for September that year, but has yet to see the light of day. It’s unclear whether that album is still in the works or if the music he’s currently working on is for a separate project. However, with a collaboration between Diddy and The Weeknd being teased in a new Beats by Dre commercial featuring the New York Giants’ first-round draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, it’s evident that the veteran hitmaker is gearing up to make a big splash this year.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Combs will host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement, per Billboard. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will go down May 15 and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will also stream on the Peacock service.

As previously announced, The Weeknd is nominated in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist.

The 2022 BBMAs will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. She is slated to perform along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public and available here.