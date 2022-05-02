Louisiana Bus Driver Arrested After Beating Student Caught on Camera | VIDEO

*A bus driver from the St. Helena Parish School District in Louisiana was arrested last week after physically assaulting a student.

A video circulating on social media shows bus driver Jerome McNabb, 72, repeatedly beating child during his Friday bus route.

As reported by WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said they immediately launched an investigation once they became aware of the disturbing video.

The school system shared the following statement:

“The St. Helena Parish School District is aware of the incident involving a bus driver and a learner that occurred today. We immediately investigated the actions of the driver of the bus company that is contracted to transport our learners. A review of the video resulted in a referral of this matter to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

McNabb is currently being held at the St. Helena Parish Jail.

The victim is currently with their parents, according to reports. No other information about this case has been provided.

Several social media users claim the student was viciously assaulted after disrespecting the bus driver. They are blaming the child’s parents for the attack.

WATCH: