Sunday, May 1, 2022
50 Cent’s Lawyers Question Teairra Mari for Over Three Hours!

By Fisher Jack
Teairra Mari - 50 Cent (Getty)
*Teairra Mari was in court for a debtor examination, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s lawyers shot questions at her for over three hours, according to Radar Online. Mari has been trying to avoid paying 50 Cent for some years now. For starters, she incurred the debt following an unsuccessful revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend. She took 50 Cent to court specifically for sharing an explicit image from her leaked sex tape.

However, and to her disappointment, no doubt, a judge ultimately sided with the “Power” executive producer and dismissed the lawsuit. The G-Unit leader and multi-platinum selling rapper won $30,000 to cover the fees of his attorney. But he is yet to get a single penny ever since the judge made the ruling because Mari has refused to obey it. Consequently, her debt has now jumped up to $50,000, thanks to court sanctions.

Teairra Mari
Earlier this year, the rapper asked a judge to hold Teairra Mari in contempt for failing to turn over her financial records. Additionally, he hired a private investigator to locate her. The private investigator managed to track her down in Los Angeles after locating her address there. She then agreed to avail her financial records and present herself in court for questioning.

Following this, a hearing was set for April 20 and she turned up. 50 Cent’s lawyers grilled her from 9.30 AM to 12.51 PM. They plan to use her testimony to finally collect her growing debt.

Fisher Jack

