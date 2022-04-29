Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Snickers Denies Removing the ‘D**k Vein’ From Candy Bars

By Ny MaGee
0

snickkers
In this photo illustration a Snickers chocolate bar is seen on February 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

*Snickers has responded to social media rumors that it removed the “d*ck veins” from the popular candy bar. 

The Mars-owned brand tweeted, “contrary to what’s trending on Twitter… THE VEINS REMAIN!”

It seems rumors about the vein removal started when a photograph circulated on social media that showed a Snickers bar without its distinct “veins.”

Check out the photo below.

OTHER NEWS: 71-Yr-Old A-hole Karen SLAPS Little Caesars Worker and Calls Him an ‘Effing N-word’ | WATCH

The fact-shaking site Snopes.com concluded that the smooth bar could possibly be due to a manufacturing error, and noted: “Mars has not removed a ‘dick vein’ from candy bars after being pressured by a ‘woke mob.’ In fact, we find no calls for this ‘vein’ to be removed.”

The site pointed out that the rumor comes after Mars said it would tone down the sexy M&M’s characters. Per Snopes: “In the wake of these changes, many people made jokes about other candies that needed be desexualized, such as the Snickers bar and its “dick vein,” which social media users have been poking fun of since at least 2009.”

Unfortunately, while many social media users are having a laugh about the “veins,” far too many comments have been racist and homophobic.

Previous articleRaiders Owner Says Kaepernick is ‘Misunderstood’ – So, is He Gonna Sign Him?
Next articleDeSantis: People Will Carry Firearms Without Permits ‘Before I Am Done As Governor’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO