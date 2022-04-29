Snickers Denies Removing the ‘D**k Vein’ From Candy Bars

*Snickers has responded to social media rumors that it removed the “d*ck veins” from the popular candy bar.

The Mars-owned brand tweeted, “contrary to what’s trending on Twitter… THE VEINS REMAIN!”

It seems rumors about the vein removal started when a photograph circulated on social media that showed a Snickers bar without its distinct “veins.”

Check out the photo below.

OTHER NEWS: 71-Yr-Old A-hole Karen SLAPS Little Caesars Worker and Calls Him an ‘Effing N-word’ | WATCH

it’s already beginning. i just bought a snickers (my favorite treat might i add) and it came out completely smooth. i am disgusted. i am shocked. i need to be alone right now pic.twitter.com/snOaZbRxFG — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) April 16, 2022

The fact-shaking site Snopes.com concluded that the smooth bar could possibly be due to a manufacturing error, and noted: “Mars has not removed a ‘dick vein’ from candy bars after being pressured by a ‘woke mob.’ In fact, we find no calls for this ‘vein’ to be removed.”

Good news, contrary to what’s trending on Twitter… THE VEINS REMAIN! pic.twitter.com/pzfkoYqvyD — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) April 19, 2022

The site pointed out that the rumor comes after Mars said it would tone down the sexy M&M’s characters. Per Snopes: “In the wake of these changes, many people made jokes about other candies that needed be desexualized, such as the Snickers bar and its “dick vein,” which social media users have been poking fun of since at least 2009.”

Unfortunately, while many social media users are having a laugh about the “veins,” far too many comments have been racist and homophobic.