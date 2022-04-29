Friday, April 29, 2022
Lifetime to Produce Biopic on R&B Singers SWV

By Ny MaGee
SWV
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: (L-R) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamara Johnson-George, and Coko aka R&B trio SWV attend the 2018 Essence Festival – Day 3 on July 8, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*The rags to riches journey of R&B veterans SWV will be the focus of a biopic courtesy of Lifetime. 

An insider to the project said they are “working on the script,” according to The Jasmine Brand

Hailing from New York City, the Sisters with Voices consists of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons.

As reported by MadameNoire, SWV released their first album, “It’s About Time,” in 1992. After they released their third album, “Release Some Tension,” they disbanded in 1998 due to personal issues within the group. The ladies reunited in 2005 and released the albums “I Missed Us” in 2012 and “Still” in 2016.

“SWV were going through some changes,” Coko told MTV in 1999. “You know, we had communications problems. The unity was gone and the friendship was gone, basically. That’s the whole thing in a nutshell. It was either we were gonna get it together or we weren’t. And we couldn’t get it together, so we had to go. And that was it.”

SWV has sold over 25 million albums and had nine number one hits.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Coko said she wants singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter to portray her in a biopic.

“Me & my baby @sevyn ❤️ She has to play me in the SWV biopic! She looks so much like me,” Coko wrote, see her post above.

Are you excited about the SWV biopic? Let us know who you would pick for the cast in the comments below!

