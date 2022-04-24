EURVideoNews: Brian Stelter on Why CNN+ Service was Shutdown | WATCH

*CNN+, the streaming service that was hyped as one of the most significant developments in the history of CNN, will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched.

CNN+ customers “will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,” the company said.

The decision was made by new management after CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.

Via the video below, CNN‘s Brian Stelter breaks down the decisions behind the CNN+ streaming service being shut down and how it ties into the streaming industry’s landscape.

