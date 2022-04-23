Saturday, April 23, 2022
Sinqua Walls to Star in the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

By Fisher Jack
Sinqua Walls
*Sinqua Walls will star in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” according to Deadline. He is set to take over the character originally played by Wesley Snipes.

The original movie recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and that’s why talk of a remake is in order. The movie’s original cast recently reunited briefly at the Oscars to present an award.

Walls is having a busy schedule. He recently starred in “Resort to Love,” a Netflix movie. He will also appear in “Nanny,” a horror film by Nikyatu Jusu. He has also appeared in shows such as MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” BET’s “American Soul,” and VH1’s “The Breaks.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Celebrates 30 Years – Director and Star Reminisce Over ’90s Sports Classic

Sinqua Walls as Caleb King, Christina Milian as Erica Wilson in 'Resort to Love'
Sinqua Walls as Caleb King, Christina Milian as Erica Wilson in ‘Resort to Love’ (Cr. David Bloomer/ NETFLIX © 2020)

“White Men Can’t Jump” is for 20th Century Studios. The script is from Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Calmatic will direct the script. The executive producers of the film are Blake Griffin and Brooklyn Nets.

It was also recently announced that rapper Jack Harlow will take on the role Woody Harrelson played in the original. The film will mark Harlow’s movie debut. He must have been so impressive in his audition that he instantly won over the studio executives and filmmakers behind the remake.

Much about the project is still clouded in secrecy. Additional details about other cast or release date for the film have not been confirmed

Meanwhile, as far as Calmatic is concerned, he is set to make his feature debut later this year in yet another reboot of a ’90s film: “House Party” starring Jacob Latimore.

The up-and-coming director is best known for helming Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Pharrell and Jay-Z’s “Entrepreneur.”

Fisher Jack

