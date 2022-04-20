‘I Will Impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris On Day One if Elected’: Vernon Jones

*Vernon Jones, the former Democrat turned Republican congressional candidate, recently tweeted that the first task in office if he is elected to Congress is to impeach President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. The Trump-endorsed candidate expressed his impeachment ideas before proceeding to say that he would gladly vote for former president Donald Trump for speaker of the House Representatives. More Republicans have also said that the current president could be impeached if the GOP wins control of the house in November. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) adds there were “multiple grounds” to consider it, according to Newsweek.

According to the order of presidential succession, if a president and the vice president are both removed from office, the speaker of the house becomes the president. By impeaching the current president and the vice and voting in the former president as the house speaker, Jones intends to re-elect Donald Trump into the presidency. In addition to Jones, Representatives Lauren Boebert (Colorado’s 3rd district) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia’s 14th district) are also willing to introduce articles of impeachment against the current president and vice president.

On Day One in Congress, I’ll file Articles of Impeachment against both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for betrayal of public trust. Then I’ll cast my vote for President Trump to be Speaker and invite my colleagues to join me. It’s time to throw out the old playbook. — Vernon Jones For Congress (@VernonForGA) February 10, 2022

On 31st December 2021, on his show dubbed “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Texas senator said that there are multiple grounds to consider impeachment for president Biden, but the leading one is the utter lawlessness of the ruling president’s refusal to enforce the law order.

Jones was previously running for Georgia’s 10th congressional district with the hopes of succeeding Jody Hice – Republican Representative running for Georgia secretary against Brad Raffensperger – incumbent Republican. However, the senator announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed former senator David Perdue – who won Trump’s support.

Jones said in a statement that he was “proud to have President Trump’s endorsement, confidence and support as I seek to represent the people of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.”

“America First movement is alive and well! The squad better get ready!” he said.