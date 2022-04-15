Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He Refuses to Read Will Smith’s Memoir

*Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith remain lifelong friends since starring together on the hit 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” just don’t expect the actor to read Smith’s memoir anytime soon.

“For many, many, many years, people speculated about them as a family. They are laying it out there in a way that is their truth. I don’t know if I’ll read the book because I know the people,” Ribeiro explained to People.

Smith’s memoir, published by Penguin Press in November, is an “inspirational tale of how [Will Smith’s] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones, and the world,” according to the press release, as reported by PEOPLE.

There’s currently a bidding war underway to turn the memoir into a biopic.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Some feared that Will’s brutal honesty in his book could harm his reputation. But it’s done the opposite and helped him connect with his audience like never before. When he signed his book deal he did so with an accompanying biopic in mind. Now all the streaming services are clamoring to pick up the rights.”

“Given it will be so personal, it’s a sensitive thing for Will. He wants to make sure it’s done the right way and isn’t something that gets rushed out, regardless of the money,” the source added.

In the book, one startling revelation is Smith’s admission that he considered killing his dad for abusing his mother.

Smith penned “WILL” with Mark Manson, author of the bestselling self-help manual “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F-K.”

“I’m writing a book! I’ve got years and years of stuff I’ve been wanting to say and I’m finally gonna write a book. I’m writing it for y’all,” Smith said in a July 2018 Instagram video.

“Are you feeling confident?” Smith asked Manson in the video. “Are you feeling like we’ll be able to do transcendent art with this book?”

“I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great,” Manson joked.