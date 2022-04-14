Thandiwe Newton Denies Being Booted from ‘Magic Mike 3’ After Arguing with Channing Tatum Over Oscar Slap

*Thandiwe Newton denies she was booted from “Magic Mike 3″ after sparring with Channing Tatum over the Will Smith Oscar slap.

Newton reportedly exited the film after 11 days of filming. Per Daily Mail, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

The Sun reports that the alleged argument between the actors took place on location in Paddington, London, and was described as “unimaginably vicious.”

A source said: “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over. They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.”

The tea spiller went on to say, “After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore’. Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

The source added that all scenes filmed with Thandiwe will now have to be reshot with Salma Hayek, who was tapped to replace Newton.

Meanwhile, Newton’s spokesperson has clapped back at The Sun report, telling MailOnline: “This report is completely inaccurate.”

Speaking to People magazine, Tatum previously said he hopes the third film in the “Magic Mike” franchise, titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be like “the Super Bowl of stripping.”

He also described the film as “very, very female-forward.”

“I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to … I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys’ experiences.”

Meanwhile, Newton is currently starring opposite Chris Pine in Amazon’s “All the Old Knives.”

The actress recently reverted to the original spelling of her name (Thandiwe).