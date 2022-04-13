Journalist Takes Legal Action Against Actor Gbenga Akinnagbe Over False Sexual Assault Accusations

*Journalist Lola Adesioye is taking legal action against actor Gbenga Akinnagbe after he falsely accused her of sexual assault in retaliation over a disagreement about wages he allegedly owed her.

“Filing false reports is a problem,” Adesioye previously told theGrio, “and people shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it. We should not be allowed to use celebrity to leverage the law to abuse and manipulate. I mean, I went to the housing court because he was harassing me. So essentially, he’s actually been enabled and empowered by the law to spend another five and a half months harassing me.”

As we previously reported, “The Wire” actor filed criminal charges accusing Adesioyeof sexually abusing him by touching his buttocks. She claims to the two became friends after meeting at a party in 2019 and ultimately they became “flirty” and started taking trips together. You can read the backstory here. It’s unclear if they had intimate relations.

In a nutshell, Adesioye allegedly rented a property from Akinnagbe in Brooklyn and began working as his assistant. But when she asked to be compensated for the work she was doing, that’s when their relationship soured.

“After a while, I just felt like, you know, I was just getting used essentially,” she said. “It was really taking over my whole life, and then we were having issues around the subject of payment.”

Akinnagbe allegedly refused to pay her wages and she responded by withholding rent. The two ultimately reached an agreement through the courts but she still found herself behind bars and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment.

Akinnagbe had accused her of grabbing his arse once in May and once in June of 2020, Black Enterprise reports.

“They take trips upstate and this is after he alleged that she committed the sexual crimes against him,” Adesioye and her attorney Robert Gottlieb told the Post. “She was working for him 24/7. She was on call every single second of every day — on weekends, writing press releases for him.”

A judge was set to hear the case in August but the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office reportedly filed to have it dismissed.

Adesioye’s attorney notes in newly filed legal docs obtained by EURweb that she “suffered financial and emotional damage” as a result of the false accusations. She is seeking compensatory damages, attorney’s fees, punitive damages; and any other relief the Court deems just and appropriate, per court docs.