Colin Kaepernick to NFL Teams: ‘I Can Help You Win’ [VIDEO]

*Colin Kaepernick was invited to Michigan’s spring game on Saturday where he threw to undrafted receivers at halftime for NFL scouts.

Kaepernick was invited to Michigan by coach Jim Harbaugh, who mentored the athlete during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Kap served as honorary captain for the spring game, where he also delivered a message to prospective NFL teams, ESPN reports.

“I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick said during an interview with told WXYZ. “I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly.

“So to the teams that have questions, more than anything I would say I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.”

The former San Francisco 49er remains vigilant about working out to stay “ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” he said last month

Kaepernick is still looking for a team to sign him and receivers to catch his passes during workouts, as reported by AP via brproud.com. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up,” Kap tweeted in March.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly responded, writing “Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!”

Since parting ways with the NFL, Kaepernick has met with Seattle and the Ravens considered signing him in the summer of 2017 but owner Steve Bisciotti ultimately passed. In November 2019, the NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta but it resulted in no job offers.

Kaepernick accused the league of blacklisting him for protesting during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 and he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to play with a team.

On Saturday, Kaepernick reiterated that his skills could “absolutely” help an NFL team.

“It’s one of the questions that my agent kept getting was ‘Well, it’s been five years. Can he still play?’” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that we come out, we show everyone I could still play, still throw it and really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open, to have that be a pathway to be able to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.”

Kaepernick was joined by producer Spike Lee at the spring game, as the two are filming a documentary about the former footballer’s job hunt.