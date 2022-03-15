Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Colin Kaepernick Eyeing NFL Return: ‘I’ve Been Working Out and Staying Ready’

By Ny MaGee
0

Colin Kaepernick still training
Colin Kaepernick

*Colin Kaepernick is still eyeing a return to the NFL and the former San Francisco 49er remains vigilant about working out to stay “ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself.”

He’s also still looking for a team to sign him and receivers to catch his passes during workouts, as reported by AP via brproud.com. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Heckled At MSG – Spike Lee to Direct Documentary on Him [VIDEO]

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly responded, writing “Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!”

Since parting ways with the NFL, Kaepernick has met with Seattle and the Ravens considered signing him in the summer of 2017 but owner Steve Bisciotti ultimately passed. In November 2019, the NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta but it resulted in no job offers.

Kaepernick accused the league of blacklisting him for protesting during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 and he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to play with a team.

One Twitter user wrote, “Honestly I wouldn’t mind Kaepernick as the Seahawks QB.”

We reported previously that the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Denver is trading its 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), its 2023 first-round pick, its 2022 second-rounder (No. 40 overall), another second-round pick in 2023 and a 2022 fifth to acquire Wilson,” per CBS Sports

Wilson will join the Broncos who are now led by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Previous articleRoyce Reed Responds to Child Neglect Charge Involving Teen Son
Next articleRussian Embassy Retweets Candace Owens After She Condemns Mistreatment of Russians Amid Ukraine Crisis
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO