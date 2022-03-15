Colin Kaepernick Eyeing NFL Return: ‘I’ve Been Working Out and Staying Ready’

*Colin Kaepernick is still eyeing a return to the NFL and the former San Francisco 49er remains vigilant about working out to stay “ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself.”

He’s also still looking for a team to sign him and receivers to catch his passes during workouts, as reported by AP via brproud.com. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Heckled At MSG – Spike Lee to Direct Documentary on Him [VIDEO]

Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you! https://t.co/MPvZTKA8PG — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly responded, writing “Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!”

Since parting ways with the NFL, Kaepernick has met with Seattle and the Ravens considered signing him in the summer of 2017 but owner Steve Bisciotti ultimately passed. In November 2019, the NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta but it resulted in no job offers.

Kaepernick accused the league of blacklisting him for protesting during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 and he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to play with a team.

One Twitter user wrote, “Honestly I wouldn’t mind Kaepernick as the Seahawks QB.”

We reported previously that the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Denver is trading its 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), its 2023 first-round pick, its 2022 second-rounder (No. 40 overall), another second-round pick in 2023 and a 2022 fifth to acquire Wilson,” per CBS Sports.

Wilson will join the Broncos who are now led by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.