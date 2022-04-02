Saturday, April 2, 2022
Lee Daniels & Mo’Nique Working Together Again + He Apologized to Her Publicly | WATCH

Lee Daniels - Mo'Nique (Getty)
*After several years of acrimony, look who’s back together. Why it’s non-other than director Lee Daniels and actress/comedian Mo’Nique. The last time they worked together was the 2009 film “Precious.”

Mo’Nique and Daniels are now set to begin work in June on “Demon House” for Netflix. Deadline says it happened because Octavia Spencer had to bow out of the role because the film’s shooting schedule conflicted with her work on Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told.”

Mo’Nique and Daniels were not on speaking terms for the last 13 years since they made “Precious” for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her over-the-top portrayal of lead character Precious’ abusive mother.

During that year’s awards season, Mo’Nique alleged that Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry blackballed her because she chose to spend time with her family instead of promoting the movie. The three rebuffed her accusations, which reportedly led to her and Daniels not speaking.

Lee Daniels & Mo’Nique (Getty)

On Friday (04-01-22) Mo’ and Daniels were seen in footage shared to social media. The two were on stage at the “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” event at St. George Theatre on Staten Island. The clip shows Daniels joining Mo’Nique in front of the crowd and offering a public apology.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to the comedian, leading her to put her hand to her heart and appear to get emotional. “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working, through both of us.” He continued, “And we’re gonna f*cking do it again!” as the two then briefly danced onstage.

“Demon House” is based on supposed real-life supernatural events that plagued Latoya Ammons and her three children in Gary, Indiana around 2011. The incidents include children levitating, becoming violent with one another, speaking in growls and deep voices with no recollection afterward and exorcisms. Mo’Nique will play a social worker who assists the family through the exorcisms.

The cast also includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis.

