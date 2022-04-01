Friday, April 1, 2022
Breaking News! Twerking is Set to Become Olympic Sport in 2024! 🙂

By Fisher Jack
*Get ready to see some vigorous dancing on your TV screens as Twerking is set to become an Olympic sport in 2024!

The news was announced this Friday by the committee which oversees all aspects of the Olympic Games and is in charge of deciding which sports will or won’t be included. Of the organization’s 99 members, many are former athletes or current leaders in athletics who come from all over the world, according to the website. It’s also in charge of deciding what criteria must be met in order for a sport to be included. For those who don’t know, Twerking is a dance move, which consists of squatting and thrusting your hips. It can also be referred to as “booty shaking.” The word was derived from merging the terms “twist” and “jerk.”

In a statement, one member from the committee explained that many celebrities and public figures have been seen twerking, and she was amazed by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her twerking techniques. However, another committee member pointed out that the soon-to-be sport is a worldwide thing, noting that Jamaican artist Spice has shown great examples of the dance.

“During the games, contestants will have to show how the cheeks of their glutes hit every rhythm to a song while creating unique movements simultaneously; a skill that not everyone can successfully achieve,” said committee members Margret and Antonette Willis. Although the rounds are still being created, members shared that for the first round in 2024, contestants will have to dance to a remix of the song “April Fools,” played by new artist Gotchya. 🙂

