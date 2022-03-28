Will Smith, Chris Rock Agreed to Make Amends After Slap Incident At Oscars

*Will Smith and Chris Rock reportedly agreed to make amends after Smith slapped the comedian on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.

As reported exclusively by Page Six, both were expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, “but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée,” the outlet writes, adding “We’re also told Diddy talked to both Smith and Rock who agreed to make amends later in the evening.”

As reported earlier, during the show, Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The actress suffers from alopecia, so Will was not amused that Rock mocked her for this. The veteran actor walked on stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat in the audience and yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — to which Will replied once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before adding, “That was the … greatest night in the history of television” and presenting the award.

Many who were in attendance and millions more watching from home thought the moment was staged.

Following the assault, Smith won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” in which he portrays Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said during his emotional acceptance speech.

“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who was one of the most strongest, most delicate people I ever met. I got to protect Saniyya (Sidney) and Demi (Singleton), the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” Smith continued.

Smith didn’t mention Rock by name in the speech but apologized to the academy for the incident.

“I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”