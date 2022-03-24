Dirty Thongs and Frying Pans: Diary of a Low-Value Woman

*It never fails. Every few days, there’s a new video on YouTube or Instagram, highlighting the dating and mating preferences of today’s women.

“He’s gotta be tall, dark and handsome,” many of them like to say.

“He’s gotta be a provider.”

“I need a man who can handle me.”

“I ain’t dating a BROKE nig*a!”

“He gotta spend at least $200 if we’re on a date.”

“His beard gotta connect.”

“6 inches is too small.”

The rhetoric never changes. It’s entitlement on STEROIDS. And quite often, the ones who make these demands have nothing of real value to offer a man in return.

In fact, some of these clowns really believe that bouncing on a man’s d*ck and frying eggs for him to eat in the morning is something special.

It’s a fascinating concept – in exchange for a man’s resources, time and energy, women actually feel as if they are “reciprocating” by giving up some p*ssy and cooking a hot meal.

But that’s not an equal trade!

In their minds, doing these very BASIC things makes them high value, and deserving of a man’s hard-earned possessions.

Dirty thongs and frying pans – that’s what these women bring to the table. Nothing greater.

They can heat up a stove and turn tricks in the bedroom, but when it comes to helping a man grow and develop, these jezebels are basically useless. Nevertheless, despite their insufficiencies, many women still have the nerve to require heaven and earth from men.

It’s backwards. We’re living in the Twilight Zone.

If a man really searches, he might get lucky – find himself a woman who can offer him value, or substance. But it’s not easy – especially since dating apps cater to the preferences and delusions of women who receive hundreds of DM’s from thirsty ass men every single day.

They don’t have to be special for men to shower them with attention and admiration. One picture of some baby mama sticking her phat ass in the air has the potential to attract THOUSANDS of comments and likes from simps on social media.

There’s no incentive or pressure for women to develop themselves, do better. The biggest tramp can still fish and catch a 7-figure earner, but the average man in society is rejected constantly by women – even the less attractive ones. It’s a sad reality, but the dating market is crawling with egotistical women and soft-ass men. There’s a profound absence of balance.

Ask a woman, “what do you bring to a relationship?” “Why do you feel entitled to my things?”

She’ll either cuss you out, or you’ll have to listen to her rant about how men today aren’t gentlemen like her cheating ass grandfather.

It’s deflection – most women under 40 aren’t taught how to love or keep a man, they’re taught to be selfish and cynical. It’s money and status they want – validation. Not the companionship of a good man.

So fellas, let me save you some time – that chick you met on Tinder, or at church, she ain’t bringing a damn thing to the table … just dirty thongs and frying pans … and maybe a bible.

(You know how they get all religious after they’ve been ran through. Just sayin’).

Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood