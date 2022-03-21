‘Maury’ Show to End After 31 Seasons as Host Retires

*After 31 seasons and countless DNA paternity results, “Maury” is coming to an end this fall.

An NBCUniversal executive told Deadline that host Maury Povich plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Povich told the outlet he was ready to retire six years ago but stayed on at the request of the network.

“I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!'” he said.

Once new episodes cease, “Maury” fans will reportedly be able to watch reruns in syndication.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reacts to Cancellation of His Talk Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maury Povich (@officialmauryshow)

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Povich is the longest-running daytime talk show host in TV history, serving up 31 seasons of his beloved daytime talker.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

The show launched as “The Maury Povich Show” in 1991 before it was renamed “Maury” in 1998. In 2017, the show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment but lost to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The end of “Maury” comes as NBCU recently announced the cancellation of “Judge Jerry,” hosted by Jerry Springer, after three seasons. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Nick Cannon” and “The Wendy Williams Show” have also been given the ax.