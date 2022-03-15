Psychic Medium Jonathan Mark on Speaking to the Dead and Solving Cold Cases

*We caught up with professional psychic medium Jonathan Mark to dish about his history of working with law enforcement to help solve cold cases.

Mark is a highly respected psychic medium that is able to connect his clients with loved ones and bring closure to families of true crime cases. He often shares his gift via his digital show “Gone Too Soon” on TikTok and he offers his insight into unsolved crimes on the popular podcast Reality Life hosted by Kate Casey. On the show, he predicted details about the Gabby Petito case. He’s also in development on TV and podcasts projects.

On September 15, 2021 Jonathan Mark recorded an episode of the Kate Casey podcast where Jonathan shared that he believed her fiancé Brian Laundrie killed her, the location of her body, and that Laundrie’s family would not help authorities- all of which later came to fruition.

On September 21, 2021 Jonathan shared on Kate Casey’s podcast that Brian would take his own life.

On January 21, 2022, three months after he was found dead, a notebook Laundrie kept was found along with a revolver. Laundrie took responsibility for Petito’s death. The FBI has officially closed the case.

Mark tells EURweb’s Ny MaGee that he was a toddler when he first came to realize he couple speak to the dead.

“My mom’s sister passed away when I was about six months old and her name was Susan. So when I was a little kid, I kept saying, “Aunt Sue’s around, Aunt Sue’s round.” And of course, as every parent, they’re like, “Oh, that’s cute.” Because every parent talks about someone who passed away that was very close to them. So I was about four years old and I walk up to my mom and she was with her father, my grandfather, and I walk up to her and I go, “Hey, Aunt Sue’s thanking you for bearing her in your jean jacket.” And my mom turned white like a ghost, like absolutely white like a ghost. And my grandfather, my mom says she never forgets, he yelled and he’s like, “What’s he talking about?” And my mom goes before she passed away, when everyone left the service, she walked in, put this jean jacket on her because they were like best friends, they lived with each other until actually she passed away when I was six months old.

And I guess they would steal this jean jacket back and forth from each other. They would just take it back and forth. So my mom walked back in when no one was in there and put it in and my mom goes, “What the heck?” And was like, “I can’t believe this.” So then as I got older, and started to kind of realize that what I’m seeing and feeling and hearing, not everyone else is. So before I went off to college, I told my mom “I think I’m mentally ill.” And I was like, “I don’t know what’s going on.” So my mom’s like, “You’re not mentally ill.” She goes, “Why you saying that?” And I told her, I was like, “I’m still seeing people and actually seeing way more people,” and things like that.

And so my mom was like, “I’m going to see a medium. Do you want me to ask her?” So the medium was like, “He could be mentally ill. I have to see him. I can’t just say it.” So I came back from college for my winter break and I walk in and she goes, “Oh my God, I’ve never seen someone this gifted and talented this young. Can I please help you?” That’s when I realized I had a gift and in a weird way, it scared me because I was seeing things all my life, but the validation that I wasn’t crazy was the biggest thing for me. And it was like a relief off my shoulders and all that. And I was so scared. I just told her “I don’t want to learn, I don’t want to do this.”

And I walked out. And literally, as we turn the corner, my mom turns to me and I turn her and I go, “I really feel like I should do this.” So I went back and she kind of helped me fine-tune it and I kind of did it on my own. And then my mom’s reaction was she was very supportive. She was bringing friends that I’ve never met through work and then their friends and my dad, a little more analytical, very business oriented, the best father I could ever ask for, wanted to see more. He was a little confused. So then as people start coming and coming more and leaving crying, and then I’m having a year wait, two-year wait, and then all this stuff, he’s like, “Okay, there’s something.” And then he experienced it. And then he’s like, “This is real.”

Mark has now made it his mission to use his gift to bring closure to families.

I kind of always wanted to help people and I figured this is a different way of helping people. And this is something that I could always give closure to because I’ve seen my parents affected by this. I’ve seen many people affected by losing someone without getting the proper closure. And I still know to this day, even if I give someone a reading, doesn’t help 100%, but you’re still not getting that 100% closure because you still have that little piece of you that misses them so much, but it does help. And that’s all I wanted to do.

Did it take a lot of convincing to get law enforcement to trust you?

Yeah, so it started where I started solving these cases for the local law enforcement and then some involved with the FBI and stuff. And as I continue to help them, that’s when they started to trust me more. But then it kind of expanded to other police forces from out of state, from PIs that are involved, detectives. They’ve heard about me through mutual friends through another police force. So yeah, it was a lot of me having to prove my worth, which I definitely should have and I feel like that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to prove my worth to them.

How often do you find yourself in public and you receive a message from the other side for a stranger nearby?

So it does happen fairly often. I try to respect people’s privacy because as I’ve been reading more and more people and everything, I realized that people, like the majority of the people, wanted to be extremely private with a lot of the things that come through, but I have done it once or twice before and the reactions weren’t exactly the best in the sense (they’re) like how does this know this?

I was out of country and I was on a tour bus and this elderly lady was around and she was walking up these hills in this a hundred-degree weather and I thought it was so amazing. And we were on the bus and her sister came through, so I said, “Your sister,” and I said her name, “is here and she’s saying, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” And she turned white like a ghost, pulled the string on the bus and just got out and got an Uber or a taxi out of the country.

So when I started doing stuff like that, I realized some people are obviously very receptive and some people are super spooked by it. I kind of keep it to myself unless it’s an extremely urgent message of health or something, then I probably won’t do it unless it’s very, very urgent.

Last question, what’s the biggest misconception about the other side?

I think people seem to think that when you go there, you can’t come back. People think once you go, there’s no way for you to reincarnate or just to come back and people have this also large misconception of you’re not with your family in the next life. You’re with a whole new, different family and that’s not really it and I try to explain to people, and I can’t obviously say because I don’t remember being dead, but there’s something that everyone says, there’s a core 300 people in your life that you’re very close with or that have impacted you in some type of way. And you circulate with those 300 people.

Now for everyone thinking 300 is a lot, I’m sure a majority of people have met hundreds of thousands to millions of people just crossing your path in your life. So in my next life, my mom could be my sister and my brother could be my father. There’s no order. And I think people don’t understand that. I think people think once you’re passed away, it’s over and it’s done and it’s not. You’re onto your next life until your soul, your energy is extremely content with the life that you’ve lived and then you can stay on the other side and just live there.

Learn more about Jonathan Mark at his website.