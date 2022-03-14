Showtime Drops First 5 Minutes of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Remake [WATCH]

*Showtime has released the first five minutes from its upcoming sci-fi series “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alien on Earth who works as a tech titan.

The series is based on the 1963 novel by author Walter Tevis. The book spawned the 1976 film starring David Bowie and directed by Nicolas Roeg. In the film, the late singer played an alien stranded on Earth who turns to alcoholism.

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a statement. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

In addition to Ejiofor, the series stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy, per THR.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impact on our world,” said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

The CBS Studios series is executive produced by Ejiofor, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres April 24 on Showtime.