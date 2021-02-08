Chiwetel Ejiofor Picks Up Where David Bowie Left Off as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ in New Series

*Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has been tapped to star in “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” a new series for Paramount+ based on the 1963 novel by author Walter Tevis. The book spawned the 1976 film starring David Bowie.

The story, per EW, follows an “alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future,” the putlet writes.

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a statement. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) will write the series and Kurtzman will also direct.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impact on our world,” said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

Bowie’s film was directed by Nicolas Roeg and found him playing an alien stranded on Earth who turns to alcoholism.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor will also appear in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming sci-fi film “Infinite,” based on author D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel, “The Reincarnationist Papers.”

Ejiofor plays the film’s villain, reported THR, and his character is described as “a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind.”

Here’s more from THR:

Infinite centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Wahlberg set to star as the man with schizophrenia.

“Infinite” has a release date of May 28, 2021.