100 All-Time Greatest Comedy Basketball Players | VIDEO

*(Detroit-MI)- The American Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its list of 100 of the greatest barnstorming comedy basketball players of All-Times. For a long time, many of these players have been overlooked by the NBA and halls of fame and forgotten by fans.

Many of these players could have played in the NBA and few on this list have played in the NBA and have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the American Basketball Hall of Fame.

Comedy basketball goes back to 1927 with the first comedy basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters, then in 1934 with the Harlem Clowns, many fans only know about the Harlem Globetrotters, but since the 1930’s there have been many barnstorming comedy basketball teams from the likes of the Harlem Roadkings, Harlem Stars, Harlem Travels, Harlem Magicians, Harlem Satellites, Harlem Ambassadors, Harlem Diplomats, Harlem Wizards, and Meadowlark Lemon Harlem All-Stars and many more. Many of these teams today are still barnstorming the globe.

Back in the 1950’s many times, the Harlem Globetrotters would play on the same card with the NBA to help draw fans. Many of the things you see in the NBA today come from comedy basketball and from the urban playground of America. The 3 point shot, the hook shot, the slam dunk, the crossover dribble, and the fancy passing also come from comedy basketball. Many comedy basketball players have very long playing careers like Marques Haynes and Meadowlark Lemon, played for over 50 years, and toured over 100 counties.

The goal of the American Basketball Hall of Fame that is based in the city of Detroit is to form an organization called Comedy Basketball Retrieved Players Association (CBRPA) to help retrieved players and to recognize players of comedy basketball each year. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has inducted about 10 players and owners of comedy basketball into the hall of fame, and over the past 5 years, they have honored players like Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown of the Harlem Globetrotters with the Mannie Jackson Award and LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson of the Harlem Clowns who have been nominated 5 times for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

ALL-TIME COMEDY BASKETBALL LEGENDS

DONALD “DUCKY” MOORE – HARLEM AMBASSADORS/HG

PAXTON “SUGAR” LUMPKIN – HARLEM AMBASSADORS

CORNY FREEMAN – HARLEM AMBASSADORS

BILL “RED” TURNER – HARLEM AMBASSADORS

“LIL” ARTHUR DOUGLAS – HARLEM AMBASSADORS

LAMONT “SHOWBOAT” ROBINSON – HARLEM CLOWNS

EURAL McKELVY – HARLEM CLOWNS/HG

AL “RUNT” PULLINS – HARLEM CLOWNS/HG

STANLEY “CHICO” BURRELL HARLEM CLOWNS/HG

HERB SCAIFE HARLEM CLOWNS

BOB “TICK” WOODS – HARLEM CLOWNS

JAMES WOOLEY, Jr – HARLEM CLOWNS

EDDIE HURT – HARLEM CLOWNS

JACKIE WHITE – HARLEM CLOWNS

GEORGE MOORE – HARLEM CLOWNS

SUG MORRISON – HARLEM CLOWNS

RAY “SHOWBOAT” CLAY – HARLEM CLOWNS

WAYNE “RARE AIR” – HARLEM CLOWNS

ART “BONE” SMITH -ART SMITH – HARLEM CLOWNS

ROBERT COOPER – HARLEM CLOWNS

HOWIE RAND – HARLEM CLOWNS

GOOSE Jr, – HARLEM DIPLOMATS

NEAL HUMPHREY – HARLEM DIPLOMATS

“HOOKS” HARVEY – HARLEM DIPLOMATS

MEADOWLARK LEMON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

FRED “CURLY” NEAL – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

REECE “GOOSE” TATUM – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

TYRONE “HOLLYWOOD” BROWN – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

BOBBY HUNTER – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

“CURLEY BOO” JOHNSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

PAUL “SHOWTIME” GAFFNEY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

MICHAEL “WILD THING” WILSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

MARQUES HAYNES – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

SAMMY GEE – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

LOUIS “SWEET LOU” DUNBAR – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

MICHAEL “MEMPHIS” DOUGLAS – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

BOBBY JOE MASON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

“JUMPIN” JACKIE JACKSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

EARVIN “MAGIC” JOHNSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/NBA

TED STRONG – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

BOID BUIE – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

OSBORNE LOCKHART – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

WOODY SAULDSBERRY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/NBA

CONNIE “THE HAWK” HAWKINS – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/NBA

LEON HILLARD – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

NATHANIEL “SWEETWATER” CLIFTON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/NBA

REGGIE “AIRMAN” DIXSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

JAMES “TWIGGY” SANDERS – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

OTIS KEY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

LYNETTE WOODARD – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/WNBA

MATTHEW “SHOWBIZ” JACKSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

BILLY RAY HOBLEY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

ROBERT “SHOWBOAT” HALL – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

KEVIN “SPECIAL” DALEY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

MANNIE JACKSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

SAM “BOOM-BOOM” WHEELER – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

WILLIAM “ROOKIE” BROWN – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

LARRY “SHORTY” COLEMAN – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

HUBERT “GEESE” AUSBIE – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

WILT CHAMBERLAIN – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS/NBA

HAROLD “BOBO” HUBBARD – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

WILLIAM “POP” GATES – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

BABE PRESSLEY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

LARRY “GATOR” RIVERS – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

“JUMPIN” JOHNNY WILSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

PABLO ROBERTSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

“JUMPIN” JOHNNY KLINE – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

ERMER ROBINSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

J.C. GIPSON – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

ERNEST WAGNER – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

FRANK “SHAKE IN BAKE” STREETY – HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

JOSH GRIDER – HARLEM MAGICIANS/HG

EUGENE JOHNSON – HARLEM MAGICIANS

VALENTINO WILLIS – HARLEM MAGICIANS

“SUGARFOOT” JOHNSON WILEY – HARLEM MAGICIANS

NORRIS SHAPP – HARLEM MAGICIANS

KEN SCOTT – HARLEM MAGICIANS

JOHN SMITH – HARLEM MAGICIANS

PAUL MARTIN – HARLEM MAGICIANS

TOMMY GIBSON – HARLEM MAGICIANS

BRENT “BJ” JOHNSON – MEADOWLARK LEMON’S HARLEM ALL-STARS

LES “PEE WEE” HARRISON – MEADOWLARK LEMON’S HARLEM ALL-STARS

ERNEST AUGHBURNS – MEADOWLARK LEMON’S HARLEM ALL-STARS/HG

SHERWIN “SHAKE” DURHAM – MEADOWLARK LEMON’S HARLEM ALL-STARS/HG

TONY MARTIN – MEADOWLARK LEMON’S HARLEM ALL-STARS

MARVIN “DEADEYE” HEMPSTEAD – HARLEM ROADKINGS

HAROLD “CHICO” DAWKINS – HARLEM ROADKINGS

DeMONIO DUKES – HARLEM ROADKINGS

CLEO JOHNSON – HARLEM ROADKINGS

MARLAND “SHOWBOAT” BUCKNER – HARLEM ROADKINGS

TERRELLE “HANDLES” JONES – HARLEM ROADKINGS

FRANK “SHOWBOAT” GIBSON – HARLEM SATELLITES

“BIG” BILL” MATHEWS – HARLEM SATELLITES

EUGENE “GENE” ANDERSON – HARLEM SATELLITES

AL SCOTT – MAGIC STARS

REX “SHOWBOAT” JONES – HARLEM TRAVELERS

SAM WORTHEN – HARLEM WIZARDS

ARNOLD “A-TRAIN” BERNARD/HG

CLARENCE “MUGSY” LEGGETT – HARLEM WIZARDS

TOJO – HARLEM WIZARDS

source: American Basketball Hall of Fame